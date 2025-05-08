Sambhal violence: SP MLA's son Suhail Iqbal appears before SIT again to record statement

Sambhal (UP), May 8 (PTI) Suhail Iqbal, the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Iqbal Mehmood, on Thursday appeared once again before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to record his statement in connection with the November 24 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

He previously recorded a statement before the SIT at the Sambhal Kotwali police station just two days ago, on Tuesday.

Suhail Iqbal is named in the FIR along with SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in the case related to the violent clashes that broke out during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which some had claimed was built over a demolished Hindu temple.

Speaking to reporters, Suhail said, "The SIT summoned me again today, and I have come to cooperate fully. I will answer whatever they ask.

"Even two days ago, I was questioned for nearly five hours, and I had extended my full cooperation to the SIT. Whenever they call me, I will appear and assist in the investigation," he added.

On May 6, Suhail Iqbal was questioned by the SIT for over five hours.

Following that questioning, he said, "I responded to all their questions to the best of my knowledge. It wouldn't be appropriate to disclose the details of the questioning." The violence in Sambhal occurred on November 24, 2024, during the second round of a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, five days after an initial survey was conducted amid claims that the mosque stood at the site of a demolished Hindu temple.. Protests by locals turned violent, leading to clashes with security personnel, which resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others.

The SIT is continuing its investigation into the incident and has been summoning individuals named in the case to record their statements.