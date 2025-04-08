Sambhal violence: SP MP Barq records statement before SIT

Sambhal (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was questioned on Tuesday for nearly three hours in connection with last year's Sambhal violence during a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

Accompanied by over 10 lawyers, he reached Nakhasa police station around 11:30 am to get his statement recorded before the SIT, which is probing the case.

The SP MP remained at the police station for about three hours, during which he was asked questions regarding the violence that broke out in Kot Garvi locality on November 24 last year.

Four people died, while several others were injured in the clashes that took place during the survey of Mughal-era Jama Masjid.

Talking to reporters after coming out of the police station, Barq said, "As per the order of the high court, I am here to cooperate in the investigation. I told them whatever was asked of me." On what questions the SIT put before him, the MP said, "That is part of the investigation, and I cannot share them." Prior to visiting the police station, Barq told reporters that despite not being in good health and doctors advising him to rest, he was ready to cooperate with the police to avoid a "media trial".

Circle Officer (CO) Asmoli and SIT in-charge Kuldeep Singh said Barq was summoned according to the scheduled procedure, and the SIT recorded his statement.

"The MP was called today (on Tuesday) as part of the scheduled process. His statement has been recorded by the SIT, and all relevant points related to the case have been covered during the questioning," Singh said.

He further said that if the SIT feels the need for further clarification on any matter, individuals concerned could be summoned again.

Meanwhile, right wing group Hindu Shakti Dal submitted a memorandum to the offices of the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and the Union home ministry, demanding an investigation into alleged links of Barq and Shahi Jama Masjid president Zafar Ali with Pakistan and radical organisations, in connection with recent violence in Sambhal.

The group's president Simran Gupta told PTI, "Today, I submitted a memorandum at the Prime Minister's Office, Home Ministry, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, demanding the immediate arrest of Sambhal MP Zia ur Rahman Barq, who is allegedly involved in the riots." He claimed that during police questioning, Ali revealed information that, along with call detail records, pointed to the involvement of the SP MP in the incident.

"Both Zafar Ali and Zia ur Rahman Barq's call detail records should be examined to investigate their possible connections with Pakistan, Dawood Ibrahim, and radical Islamist groups," Gupta said.

He also claimed NGOs were allegedly involved in funding the rioters and demanded an NIA probe so that the "truth behind their actions is brought before the nation". PTI COR ABN KIS ZMN