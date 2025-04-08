Sambhal violence: SP MP records statement before SIT

Sambhal, Apr 8 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was questioned on Tuesday in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal last year during a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

Accompanied by over 10 lawyers, the Sambhal MP reached Nakhasa police station at about 11:30 am to get his statement recorded before the SIT, which is probing the case.

The SP MP remained at the police station for about three hours, during which he was asked questions regarding the violence that broke out in Kot Garvi locality on November 24 last year. Four people died, while several others were injured in the clashes that took place during the survey of Mughal-era Jama Masjid. Talking to reporters after coming out of the police station, Barq said, "As per the order of the High Court, I am here to cooperate in the investigation. I told them whatever was asked of me." When asked what questions the SIT put before him, the MP said, "That is part of the investigation, and I cannot share them." Prior to visiting the police station, he told reporters that despite not being in good health and doctors advising him to rest, he was ready to cooperate with the police to avoid a "media trial". PTI COR ABN AMJ ABN AMJ AMJ