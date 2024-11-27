Sambhal violence: UP govt to recover damages; political slugfest intensifies inside and outside Parliament

Sambhal/Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) The Sunday violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, which left four persons dead and 20 injured, triggered a political slugfest both inside and outside Parliament on Wednesday, as the state government announced strict measures, including making the rioters pay for damages and displaying their posters in public spaces.

Advertisment

Police said 30 teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused using CCTV footage. Over 100 images of alleged rioters from the Kot Garvi area have been released. Despite markets and schools reopening in Sambhal, the internet ban has been extended by 48 hours as a "precautionary measure".

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a court-ordered survey of the mosque was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted on Sunday as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Vehicles were torched, and police personnel were injured.

According to official figures, the confrontation claimed four lives, identified as Naeem, Bilal, Noman, and Kaif. The police have arrested 25 people so far and registered seven FIRs. Among those named are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, local MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son Sohail Iqbal, and 2,750 unidentified individuals.

Advertisment

In Rajya Sabha, the opposition demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the violence in Sambhal. This led to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha without transacting any substantial business.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders said they want to discuss the Sambhal issue in Parliament and demanded that any probe into the incidents that led to violence in the Uttar Pradesh town should be conducted under the Supreme Court's monitoring.

"We want a discussion on the incident that happened in Sambhal. Many of our MPs have issued notices to the speaker regarding this. We want to speak on the floor of the House about the inhuman behaviour of police and the administration against people," SP MP Dimple Yadav said.

Advertisment

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, alleged police misconduct and claimed that officers had threatened the family of Naeem, one of the victims, and forcibly took thumb impressions on a blank piece of paper.

In a post on X, Yadav attached a media report in which the family members of Naeem claimed that on November 25 night, a day after violence erupted in Sambhal, around 20 policemen came to their house and warned them against talking to the media. Naeem's brother Tasleem also alleged that the police personnel took his thumb impression on a blank piece of paper.

"Threatening someone and taking their thumb impression on a blank paper is also a crime. The honourable Supreme Court should take immediate cognisance and punish all those responsible for this incident by taking punitive action against the guilty government and administration," Yadav said in his post.

Advertisment

"Only the court will ensure justice," he said.

Tasleem, according to the report, claimed that he was illiterate and did not know what the police would write on the blank paper on which his thumb impression was taken.

Sambhal police has so far not reacted to Yadav's allegation.

Advertisment

In Delhi, SP MP from Sambhal Zia ur Rahman, who has been named in an FIR for allegedly inciting a mob, claimed that he was not present at the site when the incident took place, and slammed police and the administration for opening fire on citizens. Rahman also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Sambhal.

Meanwhile, the Hindu side's lawyer, Gopal Sharma, refuted allegations that the mosque's second survey was conducted unlawfully. On Monday president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee Zafar Ali had alleged that the recent survey of the mosque was carried out "unlawfully". He claimed to be an eyewitness of the incident on Sunday.

Sharma said the survey was ordered by the advocate commissioner and not done hastily. The mosque's management committee, however, maintained that the survey was illegal and blamed local authorities for the violence.

Advertisment

Ali had also alleged that the SDM's decision to drain water from the ablution tank led to a misunderstanding among the gathered crowd, who believed excavation work was underway. He added that the police used excessive force, including baton charges and firing tear gas.

Responding to these claims, Sharma said, "The protesters threw stones and bricks at police and even fired at them. Many policemen were injured by pellets." He dismissed allegations of excavation, explaining that draining the tank was necessary for videography.

The advocate commissioner's report is expected to be presented on November 29 in court, where both parties will have the opportunity to respond.

Advertisment

UP ministers Dharmaveer Prajapati and Narendra Kashyap reiterated that rioters would be held accountable for damages, and posters of "stone-pelters" would be displayed. The UP government's spokesperson said that this approach was also implemented during the anti-CAA protests in 2020.

A magisterial probe into the violence is underway. Estimates of damage to public property, including police vehicles, transformers, and electric wires, are being prepared.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar urged people to assist in identifying the accused and assured that innocents had nothing to fear. He confirmed that normalcy had largely returned, except for the extended internet ban.

Meanwhile, SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood, whose son Sohail has been named in the violence FIR, said he has no objection to the advocate commissioner, it is the right of the court.

He however said, "How can a court pass an order without hearing the other party? The decision was given in 4 hours that there will be an advocate commission. The commission also came prepared the report. We did not get a chance to answer and give clarification that we should get legally." Asked why the crowd got agitated, Iqbal Mahmood said that it was a misunderstanding, when the police gathered near Jama Masjid, people became curious.

"When people gathered, the police lathi-charged and someone threw bricks from behind and then the police fired bullets. When water came out of the wazukhana of the mosque, people thought that digging was going on..," he said.

Asked about an FIR registered against his son, the MLA said, "The police should show us his footage. If he has instigated, if he has made any speech, if he is in the crowd and his photo comes we will consider him guilty." Also on Wednesday, an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) delegation headed for Sambhal was stopped in Hapur district. The police have appealed to the public to avoid visiting Sambhal until November 30.

The situation in Sambhal remains tense but under control, as the court proceedings and investigations continue. PTI CDN ABN MAN KIS ZMN