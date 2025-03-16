Sambhal: Whitewashing of mosque's outer wall begins under ASI's supervision

Sambhal (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal began on Sunday morning under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in line with a high court order, an advocate of the mosque committee said.

The Mughal-era mosque here has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple. The district has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

The Allahabad High Court had on March 12 directed the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque's outer wall within one week while hearing the objections against the ASI survey report by the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee which had also sought permission for whitewashing, additional lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure.

Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13.

"The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal began on Sunday," Shakeel Warsi, an advocate representing the mosque committee in the Sambhal district court, told PTI.

Shahi Jama Masjid's president Zafar Ali said the work started at around 9 am and 9-10 labourers are engaged."If the work has to be completed in four days, then around 20 labourers would be needed," he said.

Amid reported objection by the Hindu side over the use of green colour to paint the outer wall of the mosque, Ali said, "We are using the colours which have been used for hundreds of years. We are using white, green and light golden colours," he said.

Ali noted that the High Court has ordered that the ASI and the Muslim side will jointly get the painting done.

"All the labourers of ASI are engaged, the work is being done under their direction and supervision. The ASI and we will complete this work together," he said.

On the Hindu side's reported demand that white colour be used to paint the wall or else they will seek the use of saffron colour, Ali said, "This demand is unreasonable, It is a wrong and an illegitimate demand. For hundreds of years, green, white and light golden colours have been used here and they are still there." Meanwhile, Arman Ali, the labour contractor, told reporters that their target is to complete the work in a week.

Asked about the lighting of the mosque's exterior, Zafar Ali said, "This is in the ASI's hand. If it wants, it can install lights. There is no interference from our side. Whatever lighting has to be done, the ASI has to do it." Security has been stepped up in the area since the violence in November. PTI COR NAV RT RT RT