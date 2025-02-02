Sambit Patra accuses Somnath Bharti of influencing probe in land grab case

New Delhi: BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday accused AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of influencing the probe in a case of land grabbing in south Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Patra played a purported audio clip of Bharti, claiming that the AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar pressurised an investigating officer to give a slip to an accused and destroy evidence against him in return of bribe.

No immediate reaction was available from Bharti on the allegations.

A case of land grabbing was registered in the Jaitpur area on November 10, 2023, in which a chargesheet was also filed, Patra said, adding that the accused was a close aide of the AAP MLA who tried to save him.

A video of Bharti meeting the investigating officer is also available, which the BJP will post on its social media platforms, Patra claimed.

The party is also mulling to take legal recourse in the matter, he added.