Same-day knee replacement performed at Delhi hospital using Indian-made MISSO robot

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A 78-year-old woman underwent a successful same-day total knee replacement surgery using the indigenously developed MISSO Robot, an AI-powered system designed in India.

Kamlesh Bajaj was able to walk just three hours after the surgery and was discharged pain-free within 12 hours, according to Max Multi Speciality Center where the surgery was performed.

Bajaj had been suffering from severe knee pain for nearly four years, which made walking and climbing stairs difficult. After her condition worsened, medical tests confirmed advanced arthritis and significant joint damage, the center said.

The surgical team, led by Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, used the MISSO Robot to carry out the procedure with high precision and minimal tissue disruption. The rapid recovery was made possible by the robot’s ability to ensure accurate implant placement and balance, it added.

Dr Bhattacharjee said, “This case shows how Indian technology can transform joint replacement surgery. A patient who would usually stay in the hospital for days was able to go home the same day." PTI NSM NB