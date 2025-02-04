New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday outlined a series of measures aimed at ensuring the welfare and rights of the LGBTQ+ community, including allowing queer partners to open joint bank accounts, be treated as a single household for ration cards, besides strengthening their access to healthcare.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma outlined these steps in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Among the initiatives, Verma said the department of food and public distribution has issued an advisory to the states and Union Territories (UT), stating that "partners in a queer relationship are to be treated as part of the same household for the purposes of ration cards".

Additionally, states have been asked to ensure that such couples do not face discrimination while obtaining these documents, said Verma, who's also the MoS for consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

The government also clarified that there are no restrictions on the members of the queer community opening joint bank accounts or nominating their partners as beneficiaries.

"The department of financial services has issued an advisory stating that persons in a queer relationship can be nominated to receive the balance in an account in case of the account holder's death," Verma said.

In the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed all the states and stakeholders to take measures to safeguard LGBTQ+ rights, including ensuring access to sex reassignment surgeries, prohibiting conversion therapy, incorporating sensitisation into medical curricula, and providing teleconsultation services, Verma said.

The government has also framed guidelines for medical interventions in infants and children with intersex traits to ensure their well-being, he added.

Prison visitation rights for LGBTQ+ individuals have also been addressed, he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to the states and UTs outlining law and order measures to prevent violence, harassment, or coercion against queer persons, Verma added.

For transgender welfare, the government cited the enactment of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and the formation of a National Council for Transgender Persons to advise on policies.

"A national portal for transgender persons has been made operational to issue transgender certificates and identity cards," Verma said.

Additionally, he said transgender protection cells have been set up in 13 states to monitor crimes against transgender individuals.

These steps, Verma said, reflect the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community. PTI UZM ARI