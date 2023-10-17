Same-sex marriage ruling: Queerness not urban or elite, CJI says and disagrees with Centre's submission

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Queerness is not "urban" or "elite" and persons of any geographical location, background or caste may be queer, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Tuesday he disagreed with the Centre's contention that the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflected an "urban elitist" view.

Advertisment

The CJI said that to imagine queer persons exist only in urban and affluent spaces is to erase them even as they exist in other parts of the country and it would also be a mistake to conflate the "urban" with the "elite".

This renders invisible large segments of the population who live in urban spaces but are poor or otherwise marginalised, he said, adding that urban centres are themselves geographically and socially divided along the lines of class, religion, and caste and not all those who live in cities can be termed elite merely by virtue of their residence in cities.

The CJI made the observations in the judgment of a five-judge constitution bench which unanimously refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Advertisment

His remarks assume significance as the Centre, in an affidavit filed earlier, had stated these pleas reflected an "urban elitist" view.

"The discussion in this segment has not scratched the surface of the rich history of the lives of LGBTQ persons in India, which continue into the present. Yet, even the limited exploration of the literature and reportage on the subject makes it abundantly clear that homosexuality or queerness is not solely an urban concept, nor is it restricted to the upper classes or privileged communities," said CJI Chandrachud, who penned 247 pages of the 366-page judgment delivered by the constitution bench.

He said the discussion in the judgment revealed the diversity of the queer population and that people may be queer regardless of whether they are from villages, small towns or semi-urban and urban spaces.

Advertisment

"Similarly, they may be queer regardless of their caste and economic location. It is not just the English-speaking man with a white-collar job who lives in a metropolitan city and is otherwise affluent who can lay claim to being queer but also (and equally) the woman who works in a farm in an agricultural community.

"Persons may or may not identify with the labels 'queer', 'gay', 'lesbian', 'trans', etc. either because they speak languages which are not English or for other reasons, but the fact remains that many Indians are gender queer or enter into relationships with others of the same sex," the CJI said.

The bench also comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha. Besides the CJI, Justices Kaul, Bhat and Narasimha penned separate verdicts.

Advertisment

Justices Bhat, who penned a separate judgment for himself and for Justice Kohli, also agreed with the view taken by the CJI that queerness is a natural phenomenon that is neither urban nor elite.

Justices Bhat, Kohli and Narasimha, in two separate judgements, differed with the CJI and Justice Kaul on certain legal aspects.

The CJI said it is essential to recognise that expressions of queerness may be more visible in urban centres for a variety of reasons as cities may afford their inhabitants a degree of anonymity, which permit them to live their true lives or express themselves freely.

Advertisment

This may not always be possible in smaller towns or villages, where the families or communities of queer persons may subject them to censure and disapprobation or worse, he said.

"The experiences of queer persons may also be more visible in urban spaces because such persons have greater access to the various resources required to make one's voice heard. This only means that the marginalised are yet to be heard when they speak and not that they do not exist," Justice Chandrachud said.

He further said, "This is not to say that society does not inflict violence upon the LGBTQ community in cities but only to indicate potential reasons for their increased visibility in cities. In conclusion, queerness is not urban or elite. Persons of any geographic location or background may be queer." The respondents, including the Centre, contended that homosexuality and queer gender identities or transgenderism are predominantly present in urban areas and among the elite sections of society.

Advertisment

They asserted that variations in gender and sexual identity are largely unknown to rural India and amongst the working classes.

The CJI said while they may not use the words "homosexuality", "queer", "lesbian", "gay" or any other term which populates the lexicon of English-speaking persons, they enter into unions with persons of the same sex as them or with gender queer persons and these unions are often long-lasting, and the couple performs a marriage ceremony.

The judgment said the incidence of queerness amongst the rural and working-class communities has been documented in academic scholarship as well as newspaper reports and mentioned the cases of several petitioners to illustrate the point that queerness is neither urban nor elite.

It said one of the petitioners grew up in Durgapur in West Bengal and Delhi and stated that she came to terms with her sexuality when she was an adult. Another grew up in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and stated she knew that she was a lesbian from a young age.

One of the petitioners hailed from Muktsar in Punjab and happened to be OBC and another petitioner happened to be a Dalit and they come from working class backgrounds.

Another petitioner was born in Mumbai to Catholic parents and she attempted suicide and later had to beg on the streets in order to survive.

Some petitioners were transgender persons and activists and some of them were forced by circumstances to work as sex workers.

The CJI also referred to the contents of several books which recorded numerous instances of queer unions and partnerships in India.

Referring to one of the books, Justice Chandrachud said it gives accounts of women in queer relationships from different religions and communities, hailing from different parts of the country.

They or their family members worked as domestic workers, factory workers, construction labourers, and home guards, amongst other professions. PTI SKV SMN