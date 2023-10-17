Same-sex marriage: SC takes around 2 hours to read out operative part of judgements

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) It took the Supreme Court almost two hours on Tuesday to pronounce the four separate judgements in the same-sex marriage case.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud assembled at around 10:52 AM and the pronouncement over verdicts commenced after a couple of minutes.

The operative parts of the four judgements penned by the CJI, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice P S Narasimha were read out till 12.42 pm. PTI ABA SJK ABA SK SK