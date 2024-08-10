SAMEER inks tech transfer agreement for commercial production of sugar content measurement

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research, an R&D institute of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on Saturday signed a Transfer of Technology agreement for the production of microwave based sugar concentration measurement system.

The agreement with Toshniwal Hyvac and Sir Automation Industries will enable commercial production of this system.

This technology of the Sugar Content Measurement (SCORE) system is transferred to the two private industry partners to enable manufacturing in large numbers.

The innovative microwave-based Brix measurement system, designed and developed by SAMEER, offers a rapid, non-destructive, and accurate method for measuring sugar concentration (Brix) in sugar mills during sugar production.

This technology eliminates the need for manual sampling and enables reducing production time.

The microwave based Brix measurement technology built by SAMEER helps sugarcane farmers to produce sugar cane syrup more accurately and efficiently, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said at the technology transfer event.

"The project costing Rs 83 lakh was developed in 24 months and was brought to the market quickly. Our objective will be served if the product is available widely in the industry and you are able to successfully commercialise it," he added.

He further highlighted that the priority for MeitY is to develop indigenous technologies with their own IP and in all sectors of ICT including agriculture.

Through R&D initiatives of the Ministry, the technologies and products developed by SAMEER will provide ease of living, safety, energy saving, and reduce carbon footprint among others, Krishnan added.

This sugar concentration measurement technology has huge potential in other food and beverage industries like dairy, brewery, fruit juices, and confectionery.

In the era of health-conscious society, reliable sugar content measurement is very crucial since this information has to be mandatory mentioned on the package for the consumer. PTI SM NSK