Sameer Wankhede accuses former model of defaming him; court orders inquiry

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) A court has directed the police to conduct an inquiry into a defamation complaint filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against former model Namrata Shroff over her social media posts.

The Andheri magistrate court on Tuesday asked Amboli police to probe the matter and submit a report by November 30, 2025, Wankhede's lawyer Malika Shirzade said.

The Indian Revenue Service officer has accused Shroff of posting false and malicious content on social media platforms, causing irreparable damage to his reputation, and sought action against her under section 356 (criminal defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The posts were mostly about high-profile cases Wankhede has handled, including the drug-related investigation surrounding the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the complaint said. PTI AVI KRK