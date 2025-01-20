Sameer Wankhede's sister's complaint against Nawab Malik: Court orders police inquiry

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) A magistrate court here on Monday ordered a police enquiry into a defamation and stalking complaint filed by former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister against senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

Advertisment

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Bandra) Ashish Keshavrao Awari directed the police to submit the enquiry report on February 15.

The inquiry was ordered under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 202, which deals with the postponement of the issue of process against an accused. It gives the magistrate the power to inquire into the case or direct an investigation.

In her complaint, the IRS officer's sister-Yasmeen Wankhede- has accused Malik of making false, defamatory and scandalous allegations against her in various tweets and television interviews.

Advertisment

Her lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, said, "We upfront requested the court to order police inquiry in the complaint and asked to not issue process (summons) at present, for the reason being the accused stays beyond the jurisdiction of the court." The complaint was originally filed before an Andheri court in 2021 and later transferred to MP/MLA court in Bandra.

The complainant stated that Sameer Wankhede, during his stint as Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was actively involved in busting drug rackets and handled various "high-profile" drugs-related (NDPS) cases.

One of the cases being handled by her brother was against Malik's son-in-law late M Sameer Khan, it said.

Advertisment

"Out of personal grudge and vengeance held against the complainant's brother for taking legal action against his son-in-law, the accused (Malik) as a counter measure and counterblast started making false, defamatory and baseless allegations against the complainant and her family members," the complaint said.

It added the attempt was made with "malafide intention" to put pressure on the family. PTI AVI BNM