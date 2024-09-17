Samples of 16 people tested negative for Nipah, says Kerala Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that 16 people who came into contact with a 24-year-old man, who died of Nipah virus in Malappuram district last week, have tested negative for the disease.

Of the total 225 people on the contact list of the deceased, the samples of 16 people in the high risk category, tested negative at the Manjeri Government Medical College in Malappuram, she told reporters here.

At present, there are 50 people in the high risk category, George said, adding that 77 people on the contact list were health workers.

The minister, who conducted an evaluation meeting in the morning and evening to take stock of the situation, said there is no room for any concern as of now.

She said the health department is taking all possible steps to check the spread of the disease by identifying a maximum number of persons who have come into contact with the man, and administering them preventive medicine.

"The samples of those in the high risk category and the persons showing any symptoms are being collected and sent for testing. Samples of more people will be collected today," she said.

Though the chance of any spread of the disease is unlikely, the samples of every person showing symptoms would be tested.

George further said the state government has been in constant contact with the Centre and the health authorities in Karnataka where the deceased man was studying.

Those who were in contact with him, including his classmates and friends, had been traced with their support.

The restrictions in the containment zones would continue as per the protocol, the minister added.

The Kerala government has imposed restrictions on containment zones in Malappuram where a 24-year-old recently died due to Nipah infection.

Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones and directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.

The district authorities have asked shops in the containment zones to close by 7 PM. Cinema halls, schools, colleges, Madrassas, anganwadis and tution centres will remain shut in the containment zones.

Meanwhile, in Malappuram district, partial restrictions have been imposed.

Authorities have asked people to wear masks in public.

The 24-year-old man, who died on September 9, was infected with the Nipah virus.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019.

The presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts. PTI LGK ROH