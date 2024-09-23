Samples of 43 food items collected from shops in Mathura, Vrindavan; one sent for testing

Mathura (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) The Food Safety and Drug Administration department in Mathura on Monday collected 43 samples of food items from 15 shops near religious sites in Mathura, Vrindavan and other places, officials said, and sent a 'peda' sample to Lucknow for testing.

FSDA Assistant Commissioner Dhirendra Pratap Singh said in the sampling campaign conducted at many places in Mathura and Vrindavan on Monday, 43 samples were collected from 15 vendors. These include sweets and other items made from milk, 'paneer', 'peda', 'barfi', milk cake, 'rasgulla', 'imarti', 'sonpapdi', other sweets and spices.

He said 42 of them were found to be within the standard but one sample of 'peda' was sent to Lucknow for testing.

Singh said all the samples were collected on Sunday and Monday from the shops around the temples. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS