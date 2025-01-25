Samples of poultry birds in Latur test negative for bird flu

Latur, Jan 25 (PTI) Days after over 60 crows died of bird flu in Udgir city of Maharashtra's Latur district, the samples of birds collected from poultry farms, chicken centres and such establishments have tested negative for the deadly infection, an official said on Saturday.

"Following the death of crows due to bird flu, the authorities collected 48 samples of other birds and sent them to a laboratory in Pune for testing. However, all these samples tested negative as per the results received on Friday," Deputy Commissioner for Animal Husbandry Dr Shrikant Shinde said.

Similarly, the samples collected from a broiler centre at Dhalegaon in Latur district also tested negative, which confirms that the chickens were not infected with bird flu, he said.

The district authorities had conducted a thorough inspection within five km radius of the locations where the crows were found dead last week.

Following the test results of poultry birds, the animal husbandry department said consuming properly-cooked chicken, eggs and meat was entirely safe.

It also directed the poultry farmers to strictly adhere to sanitation protocols in their units.

Also, nearly 4,200 chicks were found dead at a poultry farm in Ahmedpur tehsil after the death of crows due to bird flu. However, their samples also tested negative for the bird flu infection, officials said. PTI COR NP