Sampoorna system to transform defence procurement with cradle-to-grave tracking: CGDA Sahay

Pune, Feb 2 (PTI) The Defence Accounts Department (DAD) is set to roll out the Sampoorna digital procurement management system, which will capture the entire defence acquisition process to enhance transparency and data-driven decision-making, CGDA Vishvajit Sahay said on Monday.

The Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) stressed that Sampoorna would function as a "cradle-to-grave system for defence procurement management", integrating financial oversight with operational requirements at every stage of acquisition.

"Right from the stage of initiation of the Statement of Case to the final payment for procurement, the entire process will be captured in this system. Given the sheer scale of defence procurement, this will generate an immensely valuable database for decision-makers," he told reporters on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new campus of the National Academy of Defence Financial Management.

The Ministry of Defence currently handles one of the government's largest procurement portfolios, with capital outlay of Rs 2.2 lakh crore and overall procurement expenditure exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore annually, he said.

Officials believe Sampoorna will bring coherence to a system involving multiple stakeholders, services and vendors, particularly at a time when indigenisation and complex global sourcing are accelerating.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the system has already been issued, Sahay said, adding that the department hopes to conclude the contract by early March, enabling work to commence soon thereafter.

"We have obtained all necessary clearances. Discussions with the services are ongoing to bring them fully on board. It is a work in progress, but we are optimistic about signing the contract shortly," he said.

Highlighting the broader digital push within the Defence Accounts Department, Sahay said the organisation is also centralising its vast financial data repository and leveraging artificial intelligence to generate actionable insights for executive managers.

"The Defence Accounts Department today sits on one of the largest financial datasets within the Ministry of Defence. We are evolving systems to centralise this data and use AI to support informed decision-making for both the Defence and Finance Ministries," he added.

Sahay added that the department has set up an Institute for Technology and Software Development (IT-SDC) in Secunderabad, which has been tasked with developing advanced analytical tools and AI-driven solutions.

He said NADFM (National Academy Of Defence Financial Management) will transform into a pioneer institute in Defence Finance with strengthened infrastructure and mandate, delivering advanced training, research, and international collaboration.

"Elevation of the academy is aimed at capacity development within the cross-sectoral services under the Ministry of Defence i.e. Army, Navy, Air Force and allied defence organisations like DRDO, Coast Guard, MES etc," he said.

The CGDA also mentioned that the academy will use data analytics, Al and latest technologies to generate research papers in the field of Defence Finance & Economics, inputs for budget formulation in defence, research on weapons and equipment procurement across the globe, market reports from the likes of SIPRI, Sweden, etc.

Further, the CGDA emphasised that MoUs with other premier institutions, academia and corporate entities are also in the pipeline to break working in silos, and such sharing of resources and cross-fertilisation of ideas will reinforce NADFM's stature as a hub of professional excellence in Defence Financial Management.