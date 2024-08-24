Samrat Choudhary lambasts Congress for truck with NC in Jammu and Kashmir

Patna, Aug 24 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday lashed out at the Congress for tying up with the National Conference (NC) which allegedly did not believe that Kashmir was an integral part of India.

The former state BJP president was addressing a press conference at the party office, where he asked the Congress, in particular, and INDIA bloc in general, to come clean on the NC's alleged controversial stand on a number of issues.

"The Congress has aligned with the National Conference for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. It must disclose as to whether it was in agreement with the NC's contention on Article 370 and advocacy for Kashmir having a separate flag," Choudhary said.

"While the Narendra Modi government is striving to achieve Akhand Bharat, as envisaged by Chanakya millennia ago, NC seeks trade ties with Pakistan, even along the Line of Control, which militates against our stand that entire Kashmir is part of India. The Congress must clear its stand in the matter," he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that NC was "anti reservations" and opposed to quotas for SCs and STs "introduced in Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming assembly polls".

The Congress must explain how it reconciles itself with the NC's stand on reservations and on Pakistan which has relentlessly sponsored terror from across the border, severely affecting our diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country, Choudhary added. PTI NAC SBN SBN