Patna: Senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was named its legislature party leader during a meeting of newly elected MLAs in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

The newly elected MLAs also chose Vijay Kumar Sinha as deputy leader of the BJP's legislature party, he said.

Maurya, who was present in the meeting, said, “Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as the leader and deputy leader of the BJP’s legislature party, respectively."

While Choudhary won from the Tarapur assembly seat, Sinha retained the Lakhisarai constituency in the recently concluded assembly polls.

The new government will be formed on November 20.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.