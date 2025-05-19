Samsung management, workers reach agreement on wage hike, says TN Minister

Chennai, May 19 (PTI) The discord between the Samsung workers affiliated to the Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam and the company management over wage hike has been amicably resolved with the company agreeing to hike the wages, Tamil Nadu Labour Minister C V Ganesan informed on Monday.

The Minister who represented the state government in the talks between the representatives of the two groups, said the tripartite talks were initiated following the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"After nearly five long hours of hectic discussion, the company agreed to provide the Samsung workers a salary hike of Rs 9,000 in 2025-2026 and this hike will be Rs 4,500 each in 2026-2027 and 2027-2028, thus totaling Rs 18,000 per person for three years," the Minister told reporters here.

Senior officials from the Labour department, company representatives and CITU leader A Soundararajan participated in the parleys held at the Secretariat here.

The Minister said a special salary hike based on experience will be provided to workers in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 in three years. Special promotion would be given to workers (operatorstechnicians) who have completed 6 years of formal service and have not been promoted as of March 31, 2025.

Further, the workers at the Sriperumbudur plant will be provided with facilities including additional leave benefits, service awards for long-serving persons, and air-conditioned bus transportation facility, Ganesan added.

"Happy to announce that after sustained dialogue and responsible discussions from all sides, all differences pertaining to the Samsung unit have been settled amicably," state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said and thanked the Chief Minister for the initiative.

In a post on the social media platform X, he said he was thankful to the 'fantastic' labour force of Samsung, and the entire management of Samsung for trusting the system and engaging in healthy dialogue.

He lauded Ganesan and his team for getting both sides to talk and iron out the differences. PTI JSP ROH