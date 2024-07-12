'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' tribute to patriots who put their lives at stake for India, says Shekhawat

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday welcomed the government's decision to commemorate June 25, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', saying it is a tribute to those "countless patriots" who put their lives at stake to "free India from dictatorship".

The minister said this in a post on X soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement.

"By imposing emergency on June 25, 1975, the Congress had made an 'unrighteous attempt' to again enslave an independent India. The Government of India’s decision to celebrate 25 June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' is a tribute to those countless patriots, who put their lives at stake to free India from dictatorship. We welcome this heart touching decision!," Shekhawat said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Only those who do not mind being slaves to one family will disagree with this," he added in a swipe at the Congress.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Shah announced commemorating June 25, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to remember the "massive contributions" of those who endured inhuman pains during the period. PTI KND AS AS