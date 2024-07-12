‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will remind people of Cong's 'dictatorial mindset': BJP

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The BJP on Friday said the commemoration of June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' every year will remind people of the Congress' "dictatorial mindset" and also pay tribute to those who suffered torture and sacrificed their lives fighting against the imposition of Emergency by the Indira Gandhi government about 50 years ago.

The BJP's reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government’s decision to observe June 25, the day on which the Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured "inhuman pains" of the period.

Commenting on the development, Defence Minister and former BJP president Rajnath Singh wrote on X, "The circumstances that arose due to the Emergency and the kind of repressive cycle that was carried out then in the history of Indian democracy are still fresh in the memory of the people of the country." He said the Centre has declared June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to remind the attempt that was made to strangle the Constitution by imposition of Emergency in India and also to pay tribute to the agitators who fought against it and protected the democratic rights.

"The contribution of those who spent time in jail and suffered torture during the period of Emergency can never be forgotten," he added.

In a post on X, Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda said June 25, 1975 was the "black day" when the "dictatorial mindset" of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency on the country by "murdering" the democracy enshrined in the Constitution.

“This day will remind us of the sacrifices and martyrdom of all our great men who fought against this dictatorial mindset of the Congress, endured torture and died for the protection of the Constitution and restoration of democracy,” Nadda said.

"I express my gratitude towards the prime minister for this decision which would remind us of the importance of democracy every year," he added.

In a post on X, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha hailed the government’s decision as "historic" and said it will give people an opportunity to understand the incident and the force behind repealing of the Constitution.

"Will Rahul Gandhi welcome it? Will Jairam Ramesh speak on it? Or will they be hurt by this decision?” Sinha asked as he slammed the Congress for the imposition of the Emergency by its government in 1975.

The Congress did politics with the "authoritarian mindset" in the past and it is still doing the same today, the BJP MP charged.