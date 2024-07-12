‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will remind people of sacrifices against Cong's 'dictatorial mindset': BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said the commemoration of June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ every year will remind people of the sacrifices and martyrdom of those who fought against the “dictatorial mindset” of the Congress.

The BJP’s reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government’s decision to observe June 25, the day on which the Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured "inhuman pains" of the period.

June 25, 1975 was the black day when the “dictatorial mindset” of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency on the country by "murdering" the democracy enshrined in the Constitution, BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda said in a post on X.

25जून 1975 वह काला दिवस था जब तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी के तानाशाही मानसिकता ने हमारे संविधान में निहित लोकतंत्र की हत्या कर देश पर 'आपातकाल' थोपा था। केंद्र सरकार ने प्रत्येक वर्ष 25जून को 'संविधान हत्या दिवस' के रूप में मनाने का निर्णय लिया है।



“This day will remind us of the sacrifices and martyrdom of all our great men who fought against this dictatorial mindset of the Congress, endured torture and died for the protection of the Constitution and restoration of democracy,” he said.

“I express my gratitude towards the prime minister for this decision which would remind us of the importance of democracy every year,” he added.