'Samvidhan Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan witnesses people's participation

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Scores of people gathered at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday to participate in the "Samvidhan Bachao" rally.

Various issues, such as the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and a caste census, were raised at the rally that saw the participation of people, according to a statement issued by the organisers.

Addressing the rally, Congress leader Udit Raj said lakhs of employees had organised rallies at the Ramlila Maidan against the new pension scheme.

"Under the OPS, pension used to be in thousands of rupees but the new pension system has made retired employees beggars and most of them are not getting the money to survive. Either this government or the OPS will stay, both cannot co-exist," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Raj alleged that in the 10 years of the BJP's rule at the Centre, Dalits and Adivasis have lost the gains that they made since independence.

"The government departments and PSUs (public sector undertakings) are created by public money and they are being privatised, downsized and sold to crony capitalists. It has killed government jobs and thus, the most affected are Dalits and Adivasis. They have been excluded from quality education and that is due to privatisation," he alleged. PTI SLB RC