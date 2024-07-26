'Samvidhan Manstambh' established at SP office for keeping copy of Constitution

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) A "Samvidhan Manstambh" was established with a copy of the Constitution at the Samajwadi Party's headquarters in Lucknow on Friday.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav unveiled the "Samvidhan Manstambh" in a simple ceremony at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow.

Many prominent leaders, including the party's national secretary and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary, were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X, "The Samajwadi Party has taken a humble decision to celebrate 'Reservation Day' as the 'Foundation Day' of 'Samvidhan Manstambh' because, on this day, Shrimant Maharaj Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj of Kolhapur started reservation by implementing the 'reservation' envisioned by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in his Kolhapur state." The spirit of social justice was implemented on this day in the form of reservation, which later became the basic foundation of ensuring social justice as a people's right in the Constitution through the efforts of BR Ambedkar, and also the basic principle of establishing democracy in the country, he said.

In this context, what can be a more historic occasion than the establishment of the "Samvidhan Manstambh", because the biggest and most effective example is the implementation of the idea in its true form, he added.

That is why today, on July 26, the "Samvidhan Manstambh" will be established and a copy of the Constitution installed so that it always shines a light on social justice, the Samajwadi Party chief added. PTI CDN SZM