Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra concludes in Wardha

Wardha (Maharashtra), Oct 2 (PTI) The Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra led by Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson, concluded at the Sevagram Ashram here on Thursday.

The foot-march had started from Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on September 29. It culminated on Mahatma's birth anniversary.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal and civil society members participated in it.

Tushar Gandhi had said that the objective behind the march was to make it clear that the voice of Mahatma Gandhi and the Constitution was alive in the country.

Sapkal said the Congress had appealed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is celebrating its centenary, to accept the Constitution and Gandhian thought.

But RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashmi speech did not utter a single word about it, he said, accusing the Sangh of hypocrisy. PTI CLS KRK