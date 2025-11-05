'Samvidhan-The Soul of Bharat': 3-day youth conclave to begin at DU on Nov 7

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A three-day youth conclave themed "Samvidhan-The Soul of Bharat" will be held at the Delhi University's Kamala Nehru College and Gargi College from November 7.

The event, VIMARSH 2025, celebrates the Indian Constitution as the living spirit that unites tradition, innovation, and the aspirations of a new India led by its youth, an official statement said.

The conclave will bring together students, researchers, and thought leaders from across the country to engage in discussions blending constitutional values with contemporary challenges.

The programme will include talks, workshops, exhibitions, panel discussions, cultural performances, book readings, and open-mic sessions aimed at fostering both intellectual and creative expression.

Among the distinguished speakers are author and TV panelist Ratan Sharda, Organiser editor Prafulla Ketkar, OpIndia CEO Rahul Roushan, Padma Shri awardee Mahesh Sharma, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, ISRO scientist Dr. Om Prakash Pandey, and historian Kurush F. Dalal, alongside several academics, defence experts, and social leaders.

Organisers said the conclave is envisioned as a platform for dialogue and discovery, where young voices meet experience and ideas turn into action.

The event will conclude with an artist evening celebrating youth leadership, creativity, and India's constitutional spirit. PTI MHS NB NB