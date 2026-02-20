Samyukt Kisan Morcha slams JNU admin over punitive action against students' union office-bearers

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday strongly criticised the action by the JNU administration against the four elected office-bearers of its students' union and other student leaders, claiming that the move undermines the democratic rights of the entire student community.

In a statement issued here, the SKM demanded immediate withdrawal of the rustication orders and fines, and also appealed to President Droupadi Murmu, who is a visitor at the university, to revoke the "unjust rustication".

"SKM strongly criticises the decision of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to rusticate all four elected office-bearers of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) along with its former president for two semesters, declare the campus 'out of bounds' for them, and impose heavy fines, as a direct attack on the democratic fabric of the university," the umbrella body of farmers' organisations said in the statement.

Accusing the JNU administration of "criminalising" protest and dissent, SKM said decisions such as installation of facial recognition technology in the library have also been imposed without any democratic discussion.

It alleged that heavy fines and punitive actions in the name of "discipline" has become routine in JNU.

"The administration has assumed the role of judge and executioner, severely undermining teaching, research, and institutional decision-making processes. Against this, the students are on indefinite strike. SKM extends unconditional solidarity to all the students and hope that they emerge victorious in this fight to save campus democracy," the statement said.

The SKM demanded immediate withdrawal of the rustication orders and fines imposed on all JNUSU office-bearers and the former president.

"We also reiterate our appeal to the Honourable Visitor i.e. the President of India, to revoke the unjust rustication of the students; and remove the present vice-chancellor in order to restore a democratic and accountable administration in JNU," it said, expressing solidarity with students and teachers in defending JNU's democratic traditions and academic freedom.

On February 2, the university issued orders to rusticate four JNUSU office-bearers along with a former president of the students' body.

The action followed a proctorial inquiry that held them responsible for "extensive damage to university property" during a protest held on November 21, 2025, at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.

As per the order, the students were rusticated for two semesters and declared out of bounds with immediate effect, and further fined for Rs 20,000. PTI AO ARB ARB