Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold all-India convention in Jan

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will convene a countrywide convention in Punjab in January next year to deliberate on an action plan for their demands of legal guarantee of MSP for all crops, debt trap, and stopping privatisation of electricity, the collective said on Friday.

Advertisment

The All-India Farmers Convention will discuss alternative policies to overcome the "agrarian crisis" and whether to intensify the ongoing farmers struggle, it said.

The farmers' group also expressed its solidarity with Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik who on Thursday gave up wrestling in protest against the election of a close aide of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing several women wrestlers.

"This brave decision by Sakshi Malik is a slap on the face of the Prime Minister who is protecting the criminals who sexually abused women wrestlers," the SKM said in a statement. PTI ABU VN VN