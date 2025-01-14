Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Sanatan culture growing among youth, says UP govt

Mahakumbh Nagar: "Engineer Baba" is a former Aerospace Engineering student from IIT Bombay. Hailing from Haryana, he is introducing devotees in Maha Kumbh to the profound depths of spirituality using scientific principles.

There are others like Engineer Baba who have renounced the worldly life to venture into spirituality. They have become major attractions in the Maha Kumbh which started on Monday.

Anchors, models and engineers, both from India and abroad, are increasingly embracing the Sanatan faith and spirituality, according to an official statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Several inspiring stories have emerged during the Maha Kumbh. Among them is one of originally Abhay Singh, known as Engineer Baba. He is a former Aerospace Engineering student from IIT Bombay. He has captivated the devotees at the Maha Kumbh with his unique approach, blending scientific knowledge with spiritual wisdom. Using diagrams and visual presentations, he simplifies complex spiritual concepts, making them relatable to modern minds.

"Science helps explain the physical world but its deeper study inevitably leads one towards spirituality. A true understanding of life ultimately brings one closer to spirituality," he shared while engaging with devotees.

A young woman named Harsha from Uttarakhand left the world of glamour to embrace spirituality. She was initiated into spirituality by Swami Kailashananda Giri, the statement said.

Harsha was once a part of the national and international glamour industry. Seeking deeper fulfilment, she took spiritual initiation into Sanatan Dharma during the Maha Kumbh.

Sharing her experience, she said, "A life full of show and superficial glamour left me feeling empty. I realised that true happiness and peace lie in the teachings of Sanatan Dharma.

"After taking initiation from Swami Kailashanand Giri, I have discovered a new purpose in life," she said.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh has not only brought millions together but has also become a space where spiritual transformation is visibly unfolding.

Personalities like Engineer Baba and Harsha stand as examples of how individuals, once immersed in modern professions, are seeking peace and stability offered by Sanatan Dharma, the UP government statement said.

The Maha Kumbh has become a platform where the ancient Sanatan culture is witnessing a growing attraction among today's youth, especially those from professional backgrounds, the statement said.

Their journey reflects a growing realisation that material success alone cannot provide lasting fulfilment, according to the statement.

It said the Maha Kumbh not only showcases the greatness of Sanatan Dharma but also highlights the need for spirituality in the lives of professionals and youth. This event is becoming a symbol of the confluence of modern and traditional values, it added.