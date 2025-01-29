Sanatan Dharma based on eternal principles, can never be defeated: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Feb 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that Sanatan Dharma is based on eternal principles and can never be defeated.

Speaking at a gathering of saints, organised on the occasion of the installation of a statue of Swami Satyamitranand Giri in Haridwar, Dhami said, "Sanatan Dharma is not man-made, but based on eternal principles...(it) can never be defeated." He described all the saints, religious leaders and devotees gathered on the banks of the Ganges as living symbols of Sanatan consciousness and said that they are all making invaluable contributions to the nation and its culture.

Dhami said that the great personalities who dedicated their entire lives to national duty, service, sacrifice and compassion are not merely ascetics but divine saints connected to the national consciousness.

The CM said that the saintly tradition is not limited to any one sect or community but works to connect the entire world with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

Dhami said that a new era of cultural resurgence has begun in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the construction of the Ram Temple and projects like the Badrinath Dham Master Plan are important steps towards re-establishing India as a world leader.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was also present on the occasion, said that Maharaj Satyamitranand Giri's life had always been inspired by good deeds and spiritual practice.

He said that the Bharat Mata Temple located on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar is a symbol of the country's cultural consciousness.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the saint community is working to strengthen Indian culture and unite the country. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan described the company of saints as a solution to life's sorrows and said that India's identity is rooted in its eternal culture.

Shankaracharya Rajarajeshwarashram Maharaj and Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev were also among the attendees.