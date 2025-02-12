Sanatan Dharma ensures global humanity's safety: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, Feb 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Sanatan Dharma is the foundation of global humanity and not only India but also the entire world will be safeguarded if it remains secure.

He was addressing a felicitation ceremony for Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidushekhara Bharati Sannidhanam of the Sringeri Sharada Peeth at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Adityanath highlighted that Sanatan Dharma neither imposes its beliefs on others nor restricts individual freedom.

"No other tradition offers the same level of liberty, openness and ease as Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Welcoming Jagadguru Shankaracharya with a ceremonial robe and gifts, Adityanath noted that despite numerous attacks throughout history, the divine tradition of avatars, seers, sages and great souls has protected the Sanatan Dharma and ensured the safety of its followers.

The chief minister recalled that at one point, Sanatan Dharma seemed on the brink of decline but Adi Shankaracharya revived it through his Vijay Yatra, debates and the establishment of four mathas in India's cardinal directions — Jyotish in the north, Jagannath in the east, Dwarka in the west, and Sringeri in the south.

Sharing his personal experiences, Adityanath mentioned that he had been fortunate to visit the Sringeri Peeth multiple times.

He also pointed out that the Gorakshpeeth has historically hosted Jagadgurus from the Sringeri Peeth, including during the 1977 Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Speaking about the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Adityanath described it as a global message of unity. He said nearly 48 crore devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in the first 31 days of the 45-day event.

"This is the embodiment of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he remarked, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that national integrity will remain unbroken through unity.

The chief minister also highlighted the recent transformation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after a 500-year wait, crediting Modi's leadership for the grandeur of these sacred sites.

He said the new look of Kashi and Ayodhya is a source of immense pride and joy for followers of Sanatan Dharma worldwide. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS