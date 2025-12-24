'Sanatan Dharma' not safe in West Bengal, alleges Suvendu

Sagar Island (WB), Dec 24 (PTI) West Bengal's opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged 'Sanatan Dharma' was not safe in the state.

Addressing a rally in Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, the BJP leader alleged idols were vandalised in various temples across the district, but no action was taken by the police.

"In Kakdwip, idols were loaded into prison vans with police help. Not a single culprit has been arrested," he claimed, adding that such incidents have led to the belief that "Sanatan Dharma and Hindus are not safe in West Bengal".

He asked the police to mend their ways or face "consequences" after April, when the assembly elections would be due in the state.

Adhikari held the rally after the Calcutta High Court directed the administration to give permission for it.

The BJP leader said he has close ties with Sagar Island, describing himself as a "kutum" (relative) of the people. PTI BSM SOM