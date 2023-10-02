'Sanatan Dharma' only religion, rest are sects or worship methods: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the 'Sanatan Dharma' is the only religion, the rest are all sects or methods of worship.

"Sanatan Dharma is the religion of humanity, and any attack on it will put entire humanity in danger," an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying during the concluding session of the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' held at the Gorakhnath Temple here.

The seven-day Yagya was held on the occasion of the 54th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijay Nath and the ninth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath, the release said.

Speaking to the devotees in the Digvijay Nath Smriti Auditorium of the temple, Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, stressed the importance of having an open mindset to understand the essence of Shrimad Bhagwat.

"Narrow-minded perspectives struggle to comprehend its vastness," he added.

Adityanath told the devotees that the Bhagwad Katha teachings they listened to for seven days would bring positive changes in their lives.

He reminded everyone that the "story of Bhagwat is boundless and cannot be confined to specific days or hours".

"It flows endlessly, and devotees continuously absorb its essence into their lives," the chief minister said.

The Gorakshpeethadhishwar also expressed pride in being an Indian and said that it is a rarity to be born in India and even rarer to be born as a human. PTI NAV RPA