Sanatan Dharma promotes social harmony and unity, says Bhagwat: decries caste discrimination

Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Sanatan Dharma promotes social harmony and unity, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday while asserting that discrimination in the name of caste harms both religion and society.

Addressing a function at Swaminarayan temple at Jetalpur village near here, he said every creation of God has a purpose and the feeling of belonging towards all is the essence of social harmony.

"In God's creation, even a dry blade of grass has some purpose. Embracing everyone with such a feeling and having a sense of belonging in the heart is called social harmony. Everyone is God's creation," he said.

"Where did the distinction between high and low come from? Caste and class systems may have existed, but that was not meant for discrimination. When discrimination enters such a system, it harms religion and society," he added.

He said religion is not confined to scriptures, speeches or imagination but exists in practice.

"When we practice Sanatan Dharma, the protection of religion happens automatically. Unity among people is essential to safeguard religion and culture. If you want to protect religion and culture, then protect those who follow them," the RSS chief said.

Protection comes from unity, and strength also arises from it, Bhagwat said.

To unite people, there must be a feeling of belonging and completeness in the mind, and such an approach is the solution to challenges faced in present times, he said.

"India would eventually have to guide the world in addressing its problems. India will be tasked with showing the way to the entire world one day. We cannot avoid this; we will have to do it sooner or later. The world does not have answers to its problems. We will have to be prepared for this responsibility," Bhagwat asserted.

Religion unites, so one must be a unifier and never a divider, he said, adding "we have to unite everyone".

"Religion is eternal and everlasting. Neither we nor anyone else created it. The universe was formed by God's will and the rules that came with it are religion," Bhagwat said.

Quoting the phrase "Dharmo Rakshati Rakshita", he said those who follow religion are protected by it.

He also emphasised the importance of aligning the mind, intellect and actions, saying individuals must begin with self-discipline.

"Religion and values are upheld not through words but through conduct. It is not achieved by dreaming or talking; it is achieved by doing," the RSS chief said. PTI PJT PD BNM