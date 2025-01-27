Sanatan Dharma remark: SC refuses plea for FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to examine pleas seeking FIR against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark in 2023.

Advertisment

The three petitions came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale.

After the bench asked how petitions filed under Article 32 of the Constitution could be maintained, the petitioners' counsel sought permission to withdraw the pleas with a liberty to pursue an appropriate remedy.

Udhayanidhi, a well-known film actor and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin, was accused of passing the remark which a plea alleged was hate speech.

Advertisment

In September 2023, the apex court agreed to hear one of the pleas seeking registration of an FIR against Udhayanidhi and others over his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark. PTI ABA AMK