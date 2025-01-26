Sanatan Dharma's spirituality draws foreigners to Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Coming from far away Sweden, Tommu appeared deeply involved in the rather intense discussions among seers at the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani located near the Swastik Dwar.

He explains why he and many other foreigners like him have come to the Maha Kumbh.

"Many people know about the main deities of Hinduism -- Ram, Krishn and Shiv or the Holy Trinity. But I don't think many know the deeper meaning of Hinduism. I feel there can be no better place than this to decipher the spiritual core of Sanatan," he told the news agency.

Wearing two garlands made of Rudraksh beads, Tommu, a resident of Eskilstuna in Sweden, about 115 kilometres from the Swedish capital of Stockholm, said, "Many foreigners are coming here as they want to understand the deeper meaning and philosophy of Hinduism. For instance many chant 'Hare Rama, Hare Krishna' and seem to rejoice in the chantings.

"There are many who feel they need to know more and that's why the number of such foreign nationals at Maha Kumbh is growing," Tommu said, adding that India is globally known as a country with a high spiritual quotient.

He hoped to revisit India. So far, he said, he has only been able to see a small part of the country and there is much more to explore.

Like Tommu, Leslie and John Chatham from Austin, the capital of Texas in the US, are at the Maha Kumbh for the first time. It is their first visit to India. Their group has nine people, including those from the UK and Canada.

"The spiritual energy is so high and the people are just wonderful," Leslie and John said and added that they are at the Maha Kumbh to discover and experience the "manifestation of positivity".

The Chathams feel that the perception of India globally is "very good". Leslie who works in the real estate sector, said, "I have many clients who are from India, and working with them is a satisfying experience."

Some foreigners have not just embraced Hinduism but also adopted a Hindu name and some have even cleared spiritual tests and become Mahamandaleshwars.

Someone like Tom, the son of a former senior US Army Commander, left a decent job in the information and technology (IT) sector to embrace Hinduism. He has a new name and a position in the 'akhara' order.

"We have given Tom a new name -- Swami Vyasanand Giri and a position. He now is a Mahamandaleshwar in the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani," said the chief of the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani Mahant Ravindra Puri.

"Driven by the attraction of spiritualism, Tom took 'sanyas' and embraced Hinduism. He did Yoga and meditation, and researched immensely on Hinduism and Sanatani culture. He often visited Rishikesh over the last couple of years and met me," Puri told the news agency.

Then there is Michael, a former soldier of the US Army. He hails from New Mexico. He is popularly known as Baba Mokshpuri and is part of the Juna Akhara.

"Once I was like any other individual who valued family time and loved traveling. But life changed when I realised the impermanence of worldly pursuits and that led me to embark on a quest for salvation. That is how I landed here," Michael said, explaining how the death of his son spurred his spiritual transition.

It led him to visit India for the time in 2000 and he has stayed back in the country since then.

"I discovered meditation, yoga and the essence of Sanatan Dharma. The richness of Indian culture and traditions deeply moved me, igniting my spiritual awakening which I now see as a divine calling," he said.

"My son's demise was heartbreaking and that made me learn the transient nature of life. Meditation and yoga became my solace, guiding me through this challenging time," Michael said.

Since 2016, when he first witnessed the Kumbh at Ujjain, he has attended all such mega-religious get-togethers.

Michael said his visit to renowned spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba's ashram was a surreal experience.

"The energy at Neem Karoli Baba's ashram was transformative. It felt as if Baba embodied the spirit of Lord Hanuman, deepening my devotion and commitment to meditation and Yoga," he said, adding he now plans to establish an ashram in New Mexico to promote Indian philosophy.

"The one good thing about foreigners is that once they accept something, they do so with complete dedication and honesty and are not deterred by distractions. They are great ambassadors of Hinduism and Sanatan," said Puri.