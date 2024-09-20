Sanatan Dharma's strength lies in service, not oppression: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Sanatan Dharma's strength "lies in service, not oppression" and all work rooted in it is inherently aligned with public welfare.

Noting that various threats like Naxalism, terrorism and separatism have emerged but they ultimately fail in India, he claimed that when the world was struggling with COVID-19, it was the Indian lifestyle, including worship practices, that helped the people brave it resiliently.

According to an official statement, Adiyanath emphasised that "all work rooted in Sanatan Dharma is inherently aligned with public welfare, underscoring that the strength of Sanatan Dharma lies in service, not oppression." He lauded the "enduring strength" of Sanatan Dharma, emphasising its role in the welfare of all living and non-living beings.

He reflected how Sanatan Dharma has withstood adversities, invasions, and challenges throughout history, thriving in both good and bad circumstances." "Sanatan Dharma's greatness lies in its ability to face invaders with resilience and bid them farewell with goodwill," Adityanath said.

He added that while various threats like Naxalism, terrorism, and separatism have emerged, they ultimately fail in India, as seen during the global pandemic.

Referring to the pandemic, Adityanath remarked, "When the world was struggling with COVID-19, India forged ahead rapidly, thanks to our way of life - our diet, lifestyle, and worship practices - which made us resilient in the face of all challenges." He made these remarks during commemoration of the 55th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath, paying homage to his enduring contributions to society and Sanatan Dharma. He spoke on the occasion of Ashwin Krishna Tritiya, which also marked the 10th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj.

Adityanath emphasised the deep impact of these two revered saints on the cultural and spiritual landscape of eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Gorakhpur.