Sanatan only true religion: Yogi Adityanath at VHP leader's memorial

Lucknow/Ayodhya, Sep 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 'Sanatan Dharm' is the only true religion and any threat to it poses a threat to entire humanity.

He made the remarks addressing the Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Veda Award-2024 ceremony, hosted by the Singhal Foundation in Ayodhya.

At the event, the CM praised Singhal's contributions to Sanatan Dharm as a preacher of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Singhal, a former president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, was a key figure in spearheading the Ram Temple movement.

"Sanatan Dharm is the singular true religion, any threat to it poses a danger to humanity as a whole. If Sanatan Dharm remains on a path of safety and prosperity, it will pave the way for the betterment of global humanity," Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"The revered Ashok Singhal had taken an engineering degree from Kashi Hindu University, but his life was dedicated to Sanatan Dharm. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Ashok Singhal were complementary to each other," he said.

"When dedication is genuine, the results follow," Adityanath said, referring to the Ram Temple consecration in January this year.

The "Ramlala's enthronement" in Ayodhya marked "the end of slavery" in India, he also said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a vision of a developed India. It is each person's responsibility to prioritise their civic duties over their rights for the betterment of the country and Sanatan Dharma," he said.

The CM said Singhal worked for the uplift of the untouchables.

He said the 'Veda Vidyalaya' and 'Ekal Vidyalaya' Singhal established were integral to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

India's prestige is deeply rooted in Sanskrit and its cultural heritage, which represent the soul of India, and potentially the world, the CM, who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple, claimed.

"Today, the world looks to India with hope for peace, security, and harmony. In times of global incidents, international attention turns to India's leadership," he said.

Earlier in the day in Ayodhya, Adityanath prayed at Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and participated in the 'Maha Kumbhabhishek and 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ramanathaswamy Temple.

The CM also conducted a review of the ongoing development projects in the city and inspected several construction sites. PTI KIS VN VN