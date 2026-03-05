Sanatana Dharma can never be erased: V-P Radhakrishnan

Belagavi (Karnataka), Mar 5 (PTI) Sanatana Dharma may be tested by time, but it can never be erased, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said here on Thursday.

He said this while participating as the chief guest at the inauguration of the Rajagopuram at the Sri Veerabhadreshwar Temple in Yaduru in this district, according to a press release.

Describing the occasion as a moment of spiritual resurgence and civilizational reaffirmation, the vice president, while addressing the gathering, said that Bharat is not merely a nation but a living civilisation—a continuous flow of consciousness from the Indus Valley to Kanyakumari.

He noted that this is the sacred land where the eternal wisdom of the Vedas was first heard and where the profound message of the Bhagavad Gita continues to guide humanity to act with courage, live with righteousness and surrender with faith.

Stating that Hindu consciousness is not confined to rituals but is a way of life, he highlighted the timeless philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—the world is one family—and India’s spiritual vision that sees divinity in nature and in every human being.

Referring to the Veera-Shaiva Lingayat tradition, the vice president underlined its significant contribution to spiritual, educational, cultural, and social upliftment in Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra.

He noted that the Veera-Shaiva maths and temples have played a transformative role in nurturing the values of faith, seva and social harmony.

According to the release, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to Shiva Yogi Shri Kadasiddheshwar Swamiji, a prominent Lingayat religious leader and social reformer from Karnataka.

The vice president lauded the successive pontiffs of Shri Kadasiddheshwar Math for their tireless efforts in preserving daily worship, rituals, renovation works and spiritual service.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (progress along with preservation of heritage), the vice president said India’s development and heritage must go hand in hand.

He noted that Bharat today is progressing as a technologically advanced, economically strong and globally influential nation, while remaining firmly rooted in its civilizational ethos.

Describing the inauguration of the Rajagopuram as a reaffirmation of faith and the continuity of tradition, Radhakrishnan said the revival of sacred spaces is not merely about architecture but about restoring cultural self-confidence and spiritual awareness. PTI AMP SSK