Sanatana Dharma is all-inclusive, Lord Ram is India's uniting factor, says TN Guv Ravi

Chennai, Sep 14 (PTI) Sanatana Dharma, whether one believes in it or not, is all-inclusive, and Lord Ram is the unifying factory of India spiritually and culturally, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said here on Saturday.

Recalling the sharp criticism of Sanatana Dharma, he said, without mentioning any name, that a false narrative was being set that Lord Ram was a north Indian God. But it was not so.

"Shri Ram, the most revered national icon of Bharat, lives in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu too. Every inch of this holy land bears His footprints. He is the glue that unites Bharat and shapes its culture and philosophy, including the world view of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the Governor said.

Speaking at a function held at the Raj Bhavan to mark the release of the book: "Sri Rama in Tamilagam: An Inseparable Bond" authored by D K Hari and D K Hema Hari, he said a self-reliant and fully developed Bharat will be built on the ideals of Sri Rama.

"People started attacking Sanatana Dharma, calling it a virus, dengue and all sorts of things…Sanatana Dharma talks about all inclusiveness, even if you don’t believe in it," Ravi said.

From the North East to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, Ram was present in every place and his name was chanted by the people in whose hearts he was eternally residing, the Governor said.

He (Lord Ram) was a glue that binds the country and Rama Rajya as a concept was brought into the Constitution of India, Ravi added. PTI JSP KH