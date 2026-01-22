Sanatana Dharma row: Piyush Goyal demands Udhayanidhi's sacking from TN Cabinet

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) BJP senior leader Piyush Goyal on Thursday demanded the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from the Tamil Nadu Cabinet and take action against him for his hate speech.

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, who was in the city, demanded the state government to remove Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, after a Madras High Court order concerning his remarks against Sanatana Dharma.

"We totally oppose Udhayanidhi Stalin for his anti-national comments. I demand that he should be removed from the government, and action taken against him for his hate speech and for dividing the people and creating communal disharmony," Goyal told reporters after his breakfast meeting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here.

BJP's former state president K Annamalai said the police should register FIR against Udhayanidhi and take appropriate action.

"If the chief minister believes in running the government as per the rule of law, then he should have obtained a resignation letter from Udhayanidhi after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed the FIR against Amit Malviya (BJP IT wing national in-charge)," Annamalai told reporters here.

While quashing the FIR against Malviya, Justice S Srimathy of the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC had said the comments of Udhayanidhi on Sanatana Dharma were tantamount to hate speech and held that questioning it was a reaction.

"By overall consideration, the speech of the minister would clearly indicate it is totally against 80 per cent Hindus, which comes within the mischief of hate speech," the judge had said. PTI JSP JSP SA