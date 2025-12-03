Sanchar Saathi app row: Cong slams govt for 'brazenly snooping' on citizens

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Amid the Sanchar Saathi application row, the Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of "brazenly snooping" on citizens and giving a deceptive clarification when caught "red-handed".

The opposition party categorically rejected what it claimed was "authoritarian overreach".

The Department of Telecom (DoT) order had directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app Sanchar Saathi is pre-installed in all new devices within 90 days.

Amid privacy concerns over the Sanchar Saathi app, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the app.

Depending on the feedback, the ministry is ready to make changes to the order regarding the installation of the app in devices, he told the Lok Sabha.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the BJP government has been "brazenly snooping" on citizens, but when caught "red-handed" this time, it attempted to mislead the entire nation with a "false and deceptive" clarification.

"Their Communications Minister confidently claimed that the Sanchar Saathi app can be deleted, a statement that collapses instantly under the weight of the government’s own direction, where Section 7(b) categorically states that the pre-installed app cannot be removed, nor can any of its 'functionalities be disabled or restricted'," Khera said at a press conference here.

"This is not a clarification; it is a blatant lie, an attempt to cover up an unconstitutional order by feeding misinformation to 140 crore Indians. When a government begins to lie about its own surveillance machinery, it exposes not just incompetence, but dangerous authoritarian intent," the Congress leader said.

Khera said that in the BJP's dictionary, the meaning of IT is no longer 'information technology' but it stands for 'identity theft'.

"The recent diktat forcing all smartphone manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on every new device is a blatant assault on the Fundamental Right to Privacy and a chilling attempt to normalise mass surveillance," Khera alleged.

This Orwellian intrusion compromises private conversations, personal files, and confidential data, infiltrating the most intimate aspects of citizens’ lives, he claimed.

"The BJP is now in your bedroom. Through digital espionage and unchecked surveillance, the government seeks to manipulate, intimidate, and control individuals, normalising an oppressive, dystopian environment where civil liberties are eroded, and dissent is systematically suppressed," he said.

"Big Brother cannot watch us, and yet this DoT direction is beyond unconstitutional, representing a brazen attempt to turn every citizen into a permanent subject of state surveillance," Khera said.

By forcibly installing a permanent, non-removable surveillance tool on citizens’ phones, the BJP government has obliterated any semblance of consent or personal autonomy, Khera said.

"This app is a dangerous instrument that can be weaponised to track location, collect device data, monitor browsing habits, and siphon communications metadata, all without the knowledge or approval of the user," he claimed.

The government claims the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi app is harmless, yet it intrudes into the most private aspects of citizens’ lives, messages, banking, health data, and personal communications, Khera said.

"Forcibly embedding this app installs a state-controlled surveillance lock on every device. Today, it may claim restraint, but tomorrow it can expand its reach, harvest more data, and monitor private activity, all without consent," he said.

"A pre-installed, non-removable government app is not a public utility; it is a dystopian instrument of coercive surveillance. This directive is yet another manifestation of the wide repertoire of relentless assaults of the BJP government on Constitutional rights and civil liberties," he said.

Posing questions to the government, Khera asked whether it is not true that government-controlled apps have allegedly been used to plant files on citizens’ devices, as in the Bhima Koregaon case, where documents were reportedly placed on laptops to frame conspiracies.

"Why, then, is the state now forcing pre-installed apps into every individual’s phone? Could security and verification not be ensured in less invasive ways? Did the BJP government even bother to consult citizens or stakeholders before unleashing this intrusive diktat on every phone?" he said.

If not, what empowers the BJP to assume the consent of 80 crore Indians and imagine that they have signed away their right to privacy, Khera asked.

"Besides, why is the BJP government even eager to know what citizens discuss with their partners, family or friends? And lastly, but importantly, how does this ‘prying into bedrooms’ qualify as 'minimum government' as PM Modi has boasted?" he said.

"The government was caught snooping red-handed, yet it pretends innocence and ignorance. The Minister of Communication has contradicted and disowned his own government’s order," Khera said.

The people of India will not allow their privacy, autonomy, and freedom to be violated under the pretext of governance, the Congress leader said.