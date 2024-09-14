'Sanchi' dairy brand will remain, says MP CM on agreement with NDDB

Indore, Sep 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's famous 'Sanchi' dairy brand will remain intact and no employee will lose his or her job, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

His comment came in the backdrop of the state government signing an agreement to hand over operations of Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation and its affiliated milk unions to National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the next five years.

Speaking to employees of Indore Cooperative Milk Union, Yadav said, "Our effort will be to increase milk production and dairy cooperative activities in the state through the agreement with NDDB. Not a single official or worker of the milk unions will be retired. All employees will keep their jobs." "The Sanchi brand will remain. The brand has its own importance. The people of Madhya Pradesh have a very strong bond with the brand," he asserted.

Madhya Pradesh, which accounts for 9 per cent of milk production in the country, was third after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and the aim was to double it to 18 per cent through the agreement with NDDB, Yadav said.

"There is vast potential for increasing milk production in more than 51,000 villages in MP. But at present, except those in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Sagar, cooperative milk unions in other places are running in losses," the CM said.

Incidentally Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha had recently criticised the agreement with NDDB and had alleged in a post that "Sanchi is being taken over through the back door".