Sand mafia opens fire at police in Bihar's Jamui, none injured

Jamui, Mar 1 (PTI) Unidentified members of sand mafia allegedly opened fire at a police team which conducted raids at Patauna-Daulatpur ghat in Bihar's Jamui district following reports of illegal mining activities, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning, police said, adding that nobody was injured in the firing.

"Acting on specific information that some people were indulging in illegal sand mining at Patauna-Daulatpur ghat, a police team went there and started conducting raids.

"Around eight to ten tractors, being used for illegal mining, were gheraoed by police personnel. Suddenly, unidentified persons fired nine to 10 rounds at the police team… In defence, police opened retaliatory fire. The accused managed to flee from the spot along with tractors," said a statement issued by Jamui Police.

No one was injured in the incident, said the statement, adding, a tractor has been seized by police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, it said, adding manhunt has also been launched to nab the accused. PTI PKD RG