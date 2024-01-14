Sand mafia tries to run over official Nagpur; eight loaded trucks seized

Nagpur, Jan 14 (PTI) The driver of a truck carrying allegedly illegally mined sand tried to run over a woman official after she and her colleagues seized eight such vehicles during checking in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday morning, an official said.

The incident took place near Ghotitok village along the Mansar-Tumsar national highway, about 60 km from here, when the revenue department officials were checking trucks to prevent the transportation of illegally mined sand.

Vandana Savrangpatte, sub-divisional officer (Revenue) in Ramtek, and her team first stopped a few trucks that were moving at a high speed. After carrying out an inspection, they seized eight sand-laden trucks, the official said.

Later, when the revenue staff tried to stop another truck, its driver attempted to flee and tried to run over SDO Savrangpatte, who narrowly escaped, the official said.

When the SDO and her team pursued the truck, a Nano car obstructed their path. Its occupants even attempted to attack the revenue staff with a hammer and iron rods, the official said.

The Ramtek police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or use criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duty), the official added. PTI COR NR