Sand mining mafia attack 2 policemen in Nuh district

Gurugram, Dec 18 (PTI) Two policemen were injured after being attacked by members of the mining mafia at a village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said. They had gone on Saturday to Hathangaon to check a complaint related to illegal sand mining in the area. Lakhmichand and Mahesh are hospitalised and a case has been registered in the matter, they said.

When the police personnel reached the spot, sand was being dug out by an excavator at a site in the Aravalli hills. While trying to stop the operations, they were attacked, police said.

By the time, a back up team reached the area, the accused had fled, they said and added that the excavator and two tractors have been seized.

The FIR in the case was lodged against 18 people, including eight named, at the Punhana police station on Saturday night, police said.

The named suspects were identified as Nasim, Jamshed, Yasin, Sahid, Wijid, Nasru, Khannu and Kamma, they said.

Teams are conducting raids to apprehend the others, an officials said.