Sand sculpture at Puri beach seeks 'Justice for Zubeen Garg'

Puri, Oct 10 (PTI) Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg with a poignant sand sculpture at the Puri beach in Odisha.

Pattnaik crafted a 6-ft-long sand sculpture, depicting the singer's portrait alongside the message, 'Justice for Zubeen Garg'.

The artwork was created using nearly eight tons of sand, with students from Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute joining him in the tribute.

"As an artist, this is my way of expressing deep respect for Zubeen Garg and standing with all those who are grieving his loss. I appeal to everyone -- let us remain calm and united during this time," Pattnaik said in a statement.

Garg, a cultural icon for Assam's people, died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to participate in the North East India Festival.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with his death, which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing.