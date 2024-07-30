Sand will be made available for free for poor in Jharkhand: CM

Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced that sand would be available for free for poor people whose incomes do not fall under the tax bracket.

Speaking in the Jharkhand Assembly, Soren said that the issue of high prices of sand due to scarcity has come to the notice of the government.

"Several issues related to sand such as its unavailability for the poor and its high prices and impact on Abua Awas Yojana have come to our notice. I would like to inform the House that our government will make sand free for non-taxpayers in the state," he said.

The main opposition BJP has attacked the Hemant Soren-led alliance government over alleged black marketing and unavailability of sand in the state. The saffron party alleged that the sand is being sold in buckets at a kilogram rate. PTI SAN SAN ACD