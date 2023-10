Buldhana, Oct 5 (PTI) A sandalwood tree on the Buldhana district collectorate premises was chopped down and taken away by unidentified persons, a police official said on Thursday.

The theft came to the fore during the day when staffers were making preparations to welcome the district guardian minister, he said.

A panchnama of the spot was carried out and efforts are on to nab the culprits, the official added. PTI COR CLS BNM BNM